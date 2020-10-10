Brosseau homer off Chapman lifts Rays over Yanks, into ALCS

"That was very, like, storybook," Tyler Glasnow said. "That was crazy. Just to go out there and have that long of an at-bat, battle that long with all the history we've had, that's just nuts. I still can't even comprehend it. "

Brosseau's drive went 375 feet and just cleared the wall.

"Brosseau is such a good dude," Glasnow added. "It's just so awesome that it was him. He's grinded all year long, kind of had sparing playing time; such a big moment like that was just phenomenal. It's crazy. I blacked out. I was like, 'No. No way.' ... With the crack off the bat, there was kind of a delay and everyone didn't even know how to comprehend it. It was pretty unbelievable. That was probably the most memorable baseball moment I've ever been a part of."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Brosseau "just pulled off a great at-bat, and that's the beauty sometimes of sport. You get in these situations with two great teams and two great competitors going at it. He got him on a great at-bat. Chappie continued to make pitches, and Brosseau put a great at-bat on him and snuck it out of here."