Broken heart during COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: The COVID-19 pandemic broke my relationship. I was with my guy for 14 years, and we live in different towns. When all this stuff started, we both agreed that we couldn't see each other because his elderly mother lives with him. That was all fine. But then I asked him to please stay in contact, by phone or text or email. I waited one month before hearing from him. He proceeded to tell me his opinions on our fragile couple situation, criticized me, and then stopped contact altogether.

After that, I sent a few neutral, easy-going texts, and I got zero replies. I'm beyond hurt by his lack of contact and the fact that a stupid virus has led him to leave me. -- Isolation Blues

Dear Isolation Blues: The pandemic didn't break your relationship. It just laid bare some preexisting cracks. Ultimately, this is a good thing. Now it's time to repair together or move on apart.

Good communication is foundational to any healthy relationship. You spent the month waiting for him to contact you: Are you aware that phones can make outgoing calls? Don't be too proud to be the one to reach out. Perhaps he's going through a lot of stress at home worrying about his mother's health, which led to his inconsiderate behavior. It's worth trying to have that conversation once more before calling it quits.