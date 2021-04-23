Brodie
An Orangeburg businessman has been charged with 12 counts of failing to pay taxes, file a return and keep records after not reporting millions…
A 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot around 5 p.m. Saturday in the North area, according to North Police Chief Lin Shirer.
A 34-year-old North man is accused of shooting a man Saturday afternoon at a Colter Street residence.
Deputies believe two girls – ages 11 and 9 – took turns driving the vehicle that crashed, flipped and caught on fire, killing one of them on S…
A 26-year-old Bamberg man is accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness and sexually assaulting her.
Two more suspects are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Tyler Benjamin of Santee.
Investigators would like to speak with a woman who may be able to assist them in their ongoing probe of a 2020 homicide that occurred in Holly…
Orangeburg native Sterling Lucas achieved his dream of making it to the NFL.
VANCE – Concerned neighbors called law enforcement on Thursday afternoon alleging that a man was firing a weapon, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s …