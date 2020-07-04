Briscoe wins 2nd straight to complete dream weekend at Indy

"I wish fans were here," he said. "That's tough. I wish they could have been here to share that because it may never happen again."

Not if Briscoe keeps driving like this.

He's won the last two Xfinity races and three of the last four overall. He leads the series with five wins this season, and his seventh career win will be remembered as much for how it happened as where it happened.

"I thought it was a great show," Haley said after getting to witness the battle from behind the leaders. "I really enjoyed it, it was fun to come and learn and I was really excited to be here. It's my home track, it's Briscoe's home track."

And yet Briscoe, admittedly, nearly blew it.

After winning stage two and leading most of the final stage, he and the other leaders pitted under yellow with eight laps to go. On the restart, he passed three cars heading into the first turn with Allmendinger and Cindric, the son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric, in full chase mode.