Briscoe heads into playoffs with Xfinity Series-high 7th win

"I am so thankful we are back with race fans. It's not the same without you guys," Briscoe said.

Chastain finished second for the fifth time this season — he's been runner-up three times to Briscoe — and lamented not using a bump-and-run on Cindric before Briscoe passed Chastain and executed the successful pass for the win.

"It's tough fighting for everything. I want this so bad. I want to be in this sport and win races," Chastain said. "I know it is second and it's great... there's a lot of things I could do different and I just didn't get it done."

There was only one open spot in the 12-driver playoff field in the finale and Brandon Brown simply had to hold off Jeremy Clements to claim it. Brown finished 12th for his family-owned team, just an eight-person organization that has raced through the pandemic without owner Jerry Brown.

Jerry Brown, the driver's father, was diagnosed with cancer early in the pandemic has not been able to travel.

"It's a huge relief," Brown said. "I am just so thrilled that I will be able to go home and call Dad and say 'Hey, we're a playoff team.'"