Briscoe grabs 8th win of season in Xfinity playoff opener

"I knew this team was fully capable of achieving that and even more," Briscoe said. "It has been an unbelievable season and we still have a lot, six more wins that we can try to get and a championship. That is what we are going to try to do."

Gragson, a Las Vegas native, finished second in a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. He suffered a bloody nose in the middle of the race and it was bothersome over the final stretch. When a caution came out with 14 laps to go, Gragson got his shot to go head-to-head for the win with Briscoe.

It took Briscoe a full lap to take control on the restart, and Gragson had nothing for him. Briscoe had built a lead of more than six seconds over Austin Cindric before the late caution, Gragson came off pit road in second and had his only chance at Briscoe on the restart.

"Good day for us overall. I felt like we were really good, the best I've ever been here," Gragson said. "I just didn't have anything for the 98 — a lot of race cars out here and only one space shuttle."