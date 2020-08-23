Briscoe calls shot at Dover to win Xfinity Series race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DOVER, Del. — Chase Briscoe called his shot at Dover.

He rang up his wife, Marissa, early Sunday and delivered the message: "I'm going to win this race today."

Briscoe delivered in a backup car, rallying from the back of the field at Dover International Speedway on Sunday to win his sixth Xfinity Series race of the season.

"Maybe I need to start doing it every week," he said of his guarantee. "I don't know what the reason is why I have a feeling. Hopefully I start feeling that feeling a lot more."

Briscoe had bad feeling Saturday when he damaged his No. 98 Ford in the first of two Xfinity races at the Monster Mile. That forced him into a backup car Sunday and he had to drop to the rear of the field.

No worries. Briscoe said his backup car was substantially better than his primary Ford and he had confidence early that he could back up his promise of a victory. He won the second stage and held on down the stretch to win his eighth career Xfinity race.

"As soon as we took the green I knew that I was going to be really good," he said.