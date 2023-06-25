CORN TRADE: Mexico on Saturday began imposing a 50% tariff on white corn imports, a move the president says looks to boost national production and prevent imports of genetically modified corn. Mexico is in a trade dispute with trade partners Canada and the U.S., over genetically modified corn.

HEAT WAVE: Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors. The Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit for a third consecutive day, the China Meteorological Administration said.

POLICE SHOOTING: Three San Antonio police officers were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melissa Perez, 46, a woman who was experiencing what the city's police chief said Friday night was a "mental health crisis."

MISSING ACTOR: Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the body, found near Mount Baldy, was taken to the coroner's office for identification.

PAKISTAN: A suicide bomber struck in Turbat, Pakistan, killing at least one police officer and wounding five others Saturday while trying to target a paramilitary convoy, an official said.