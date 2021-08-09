Bridgeman leads at U.S. Amateur

CLEMSON —Clemson senior Jacob Bridgeman fired a seven-under-par 63 and has the lead out of 312 golfers after the first round of the 2021 United States Amateur in Pennsylvania on Monday. The first two rounds serve as a stroke play qualifier over Monday and Tuesday. Each player will play one round at the Longue Vue Golf Club in Verona, Pa and one round at the famed Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa.

Bridgeman played his first round at the statistically easier Longue Vue Golf Club on Monday and he responded with a round that tied for the fourth lowest in the history of the United States Amateur. The tournament dates to 1895. It was just three shots off Billy Horschel’s record 60 at Chaska Town Course in Chaska, Minn in 2006.

Forty-one of the 42 golfers who shot under par in the first round played the Longue Vue Club. The only one who shot under par at Oakmont was Cole Sherwood of Vanderbilt. Bridgeman has a one shot lead over Joe Highsmith of Pepperdine, Mark Goetz of West Virginia and Alex Fitzpatrick of ACC rival Wake Forest who all had rounds of 64.