Bridge planned to carry popular Greenville trail over I-385

MAULDIN (AP) — Crews are getting ready to build a bridge across a major highway to help connect a popular Greenville walking and biking trail to the city's southern suburbs.

Construction of the $5 million bridge in Mauldin carrying the Swamp Rabbit Trail over Interstate 385 is set to begin in March and be finished sometime in 2023, Mauldin City Administrator Brandon Madden told The Greenville News.

The Swamp Rabbit Trail runs 22 miles through Greenville, and officials estimate more than 500,000 people walk or bike on it yearly.

There are sections of the trail in Simpsonville and Fountain Inn that the bridge over I-385 will help connect. There is talk of trying to expand the trail 40 miles or more into Laurens.

The bridge will be built near the BridgeWay Station development under construction. The neighborhood is planned to look like an Italian town center, with homes, apartments, a hotel, restaurants, shopping and perhaps a new stadium for the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club.

