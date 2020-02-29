Bridge is still no passing fancy

The death knell of bridge has been sounded several times. When the game was first invented, many claimed it would be a quickly passing fancy. Nowadays, with fewer young players coming into the game, some are saying that bridge in the United States will die with the elderly in 20 years or so. Let's hope not. If only bridge were being taught in high schools, the game's longevity would be assured.
We have heard about passing in the auction. But what about passing in the play? If you thought that was impossible, look at today's deal.
The contract was four spades. West led the heart jack: three, ace, queen. Back came the heart six to declarer's king. South cashed the spade ace-king, receiving a shock when West discarded a low diamond on the second round. Suddenly South was faced with four losers: two spades, one heart and one diamond. However, he didn't throw in the towel. He realized he might win 10 tricks after all.
Declarer played a club to dummy's king and ruffed a heart in hand. Then he led a club to dummy's ace and ruffed a club. Next he cashed the diamond ace before playing a diamond to dummy's king. That gave declarer nine tricks. He could lead dummy's last heart or club and leave East with no answer. If he didn't ruff in, South would ruff for his 10th trick; whereas if East did ruff in, South would discard his diamond loser and be assured of one more trump trick with his remaining doubleton six-four.
This play, which generated an extra trump trick, is called a coup en passant.