Bridge is a one-syllable word

Our final senryu came from Wade Lnenicka of Smyrna, Georgia: I hate most card games / But the challenge makes bridge fun / No life without bridge.

Too true -- and even more so since the pandemic. Bridge Base and other online sites have never been so busy. Whenever you have logged into BBO, you must have noticed the thousands of people playing.

This deal occurred at BBO. The declarer was Linda McGillicuddy of Hobe Sound, Florida. Her bidding was questionable, but she handled the play nicely.

When East intervened with two diamonds, South should have passed, lacking the high-card values and the sixth club theoretically required for her bid. But McGillicuddy hates to pass! She might have raised three hearts to four, a contract that her husband, Clem, would have made easily, losing two hearts and one diamond. Or, if you prefer, he would have taken four spades, four hearts, one diamond and one club.

Against three no-trump, West led his diamond seven, and East put in her jack. Declarer won with her king, played a heart to the queen (whew!), crossed to the spade king and led another heart to the 10 and ace. When East discarded a club, South banked her three spade winners before exiting with a diamond to endplay East. She could cash four diamond winners but then had to lead away from the club king, allowing McGillicuddy to take a winning finesse despite dummy being void in the suit.

