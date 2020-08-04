Bridge ignores race and religion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There have been numerous examples throughout history of world leaders forcing their subjects to wage wars that they had no desire to fight, often on the basis of religion.

Bridge players, though, do not care about the race or religion of an opponent; they only want to know about the bidding and carding methods that they employ.

Bridge featured the first international match in any sport between Egypt and Israel. It took place during the 1980 World Team Olympiad in Valkenburg, the Netherlands.

Although Israel won narrowly, Egypt gained on this deal from the historic encounter.

At both tables, the defense against three no-trump began with a spade to East's ace and a spade to South's king. For Israel, Julian Frydrich played a heart, West winning with his king and clearing the spades. In search of his ninth trick, declarer tried the club finesse and went down two.