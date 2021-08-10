Bride-to-be leaves cousin out

DEAR HARRIETTE: My older cousin is getting married in two months. We've never had the best relationship, but we've been attempting to mend things lately. We bonded at my great-aunt's (her grandmother's) funeral and started to talk regularly afterward. I logged on to social media last weekend to see that she, all of her friends and our mutual cousin were in New Orleans for her bridal shower. I don't understand why I wasn't invited. I'm feeling as if all of our moments of bonding and reconnecting were fake and forced on her end. Am I right to be upset? -- Wasn't Invited

DEAR WASN'T INVITED: Don't fret too much. You said that you and your cousin have not had the best relationship and that it has begun to change for the better only recently. Sure, it would have been generous of her to include you in her bridal shower activities, but it could also be considered a leap. It's one thing to spend time one on one, intimately cultivating a friendship with each other. It's another thing entirely to bring you into a group of people who may already be close, or who at least are known to get along well.

Rather than giving up on the bond that you two are developing, forgive her for not including you. Continue to talk to her and get to know each other better. If you want to have a relationship with her, keep it going.