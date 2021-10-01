Bride doesn't want to hire friend

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is upset with me because I did not hire her as the makeup artist for my wedding, but the truth is that I do not like the way she does other people's makeup. I cannot risk my makeup not looking exactly how I want it -- my wedding is way too special to take that type of risk. How do I tell her this in a nice way? -- Makeup Artist Friend

DEAR MAKEUP ARTIST FRIEND: Tell your friend how much you appreciate her and want her to come and enjoy your wedding -- as a guest. Tell her that you hope she will have a wonderful time just being with those who are attending. In terms of makeup, point out that you are going for a particular look that the other makeup artist specializes in. Assure her that it's nothing personal. You just know what you want for your big day, and that's why you booked this person. If she pushes back and says that she can do that, too, stand firm and let her know that you appreciate her responsiveness, but you have made your decision.