ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the seventh time in 11 games, Eddie Rosario went deep and drove in three runs and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Friday night. The Braves (92-48) have won two straight following a three-game skid. Acuña homered in the fourth, driving his 35th 455 feet to center to make it 5-0. Rosario followed four batters later with his 21stl, a two-run shot to right for a 7-0 lead. Acuña, who tacked on an RBI single in the fifth, is bidding to become the first player in major league history with a 40-homer, 60-stolen base season. He has swiped a majors-high 63 bases.