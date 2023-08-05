CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered against his former team in a five-run first inning and the Chicago Cubs' bullpen staved off the major league-leading Atlanta Braves in a rain-soaked 8-6 win. Jeimer Candelario hit his first home run since being reacquired by the Cubs, and Ian Happ also went deep. Chicago went into the game leading the majors in runs since the All-Star break and bounced back after getting shut out 8-0 by Atlanta on Friday. The Cubs began the day 2 1/2 games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee and two games out of a wild-card spot. Chicago opened a 5-0 lead in the first and held on. After an error by first baseman Matt Olson allowed two runs to score, Swanson hit his 17th home run off All-Star Bryce Elder.