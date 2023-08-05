Cubs hold off the Braves 8-6 at rainy Wrigley Saturday
CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered against his former team in a five-run first inning and the Chicago Cubs' bullpen staved off the major league-leading Atlanta Braves in a rain-soaked 8-6 win. Jeimer Candelario hit his first home run since being reacquired by the Cubs, and Ian Happ also went deep. Chicago went into the game leading the majors in runs since the All-Star break and bounced back after getting shut out 8-0 by Atlanta on Friday. The Cubs began the day 2 1/2 games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee and two games out of a wild-card spot. Chicago opened a 5-0 lead in the first and held on. After an error by first baseman Matt Olson allowed two runs to score, Swanson hit his 17th home run off All-Star Bryce Elder.
Braves cool off Cubs 8-0 Friday
CHICAGO (AP) — Max Fried dominated through six innings in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves cooled off the Chicago Cubs 8-0. Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna homered on back-to-back pitches in Atlanta’s seven-run fourth inning. Austin Riley connected in the seventh, and Ronald Acuña Jr. finished with three hits. Major league-leading Atlanta earned its third straight win and sixth in seven games overall. Fried allowed three baserunners, all on singles, in his first start since May 5. He had been sidelined by a left forearm strain.