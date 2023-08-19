ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario had four hits, including a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 for their fifth straight win. Marcell Ozuna hit a two-out single off Tyler Rogers in the eighth. Rosario followed with his 19th homer, a first-pitch blast that carried 441 feet to center field. Fans chanted “Eddie! Eddie!” before Rosario hopped out of the dugout to take his bow. Rosario drove in three runs, including a run-scoring double in the second. He singled and scored on Travis d’Arnaud’s double in the fourth.

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider struck out 10 and allowed one hit in seven innings, three relievers finished and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on Friday night for their third straight shutout. It marked the first time since the final three games of 2015 against St. Louis that the Braves blanked an opponent in three straight games. Atlanta has five shutouts in its last eight games. Matt Olson, Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley and Michael Harris II each drove in a run as the major league-leading Braves improved to 79-42. Harris, last season’s NL Rookie of the Year, went 4 for 5 with a double and a triple, raising his average to .291. Strider (14-4) took the major league lead in victories.