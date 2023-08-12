GAME 2: Braves 6, Mets 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Strider pitched seven scoreless innings and Ozzie Albies homered as the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 6-0 in the nightcap to complete a doubleheader sweep. The Braves routed the Mets 21-3 in the opener when Albies homered and drove in six runs and Nicky Lopez added four hits — including his first homer since Sept. 9, 2021 — and five RBIs before tossing a scoreless ninth inning. Strider (13-4) allowed three hits and struck out six just hours after Allan Winans (1-0) worked seven scoreless inning and struck out nine on the way to his first big league win. José Quintana (0-4) gave up four hits in six innings of one-run ball for the Mets, who were shut out for the 13th time this season.

GAME 1: Braves 21, Mets 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered and drove in six runs, and the Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 21-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader. Atlanta connected six times in its fourth win in five games, running its major league-leading total to 224 homers. Matt Olson went deep twice in his seventh multihomer game of the season and No. 20 for his career. Sean Murphy, Austin Riley and Nicky Lopez also homered for the NL East leaders. Riley hit a two-run homer and Lopez added a three-run shot during an eight-run ninth inning against Mets infielder Danny Mendick.

FRIDAY'S GAME: Braves 7, Mets 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Rosario had three RBIs and Charlie Morton won despite issuing a career-high seven walks over five-plus innings as the Atlanta Braves blanked the New York Mets 7-0. Austin Riley finished a triple shy of the cycle and had two RBIs for the major league-leading Braves, who are 6-1 this year against the Mets and need one more win to clinch the season series for the sixth straight season. Atlanta is 57-36 against New York since 2018. Ozzie Albies added a run-scoring single for the Braves. Morton gave up three hits and struck out four. He had just one 1-2-3 inning but limited the Mets to one hit in 11 at-bats with runners on.