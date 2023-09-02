LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newlywed star Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 31st homer and stole his 63rd base, Max Fried tossed seven shutout innings and the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 Friday. The Braves won their fifth in a row and lead the Dodgers by six games for the best record in baseball. Fried struck out a season-high 10. The left-hander from nearby Santa Monica allowed three hits and walked two. Pinch-hitter Kolten Wong had a three-run homer in the eighth in his Dodgers debut, but the rally stalled out. Travis d'Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna had solo shots for the Braves, who pounded out 14 hits.