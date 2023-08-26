Braves 7, Giants 3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Riley hit his 30th home run Saturday, Max Fried pitched six uneven innings to remain unbeaten since coming off the injured list earlier this month, and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling with a 7-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. Orlando Arcia also went deep while Matt Olson added three hits and two RBIs for the Braves. Seven of the Braves nine starters had at least one hit while five drove in at least one run. Fried allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, pitching around traffic for much of the afternoon and finishing with eight strikeouts.
Braves 5, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Spencer Strider became the major leagues’ first 15-game winner Friday, pitching three-hit ball over seven inning in leading the the Atlanta Braves over the slumping San Francisco Giants 5-1. Michael Harris II had three hits and drove in three runs, helping the major league-best Braves to their eighth win in 10 games. San Francisco has lost 13 of 18 and is one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s final wild card berth. Seven days after beating San Francisco with one-hit ball over seven innings, Strider was dominant again while out-dueling Logan Webb.