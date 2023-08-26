SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Riley hit his 30th home run Saturday, Max Fried pitched six uneven innings to remain unbeaten since coming off the injured list earlier this month, and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling with a 7-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. Orlando Arcia also went deep while Matt Olson added three hits and two RBIs for the Braves. Seven of the Braves nine starters had at least one hit while five drove in at least one run. Fried allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, pitching around traffic for much of the afternoon and finishing with eight strikeouts.