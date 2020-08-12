Braves update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge's home run Tuesday night left the field about as quickly as he did.

Judge dented an advertisement with a scorching homer before making an unusual early exit, later determined to be because of lower body soreness.

Jordan Montgomery pitched efficiently against a lineup missing its brightest young star and the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 9-6 Tuesday night.

Atlanta scratched Ronald Acuña Jr. about 90 minutes before first pitch with a sore left wrist, and the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year was to be examined in New York on Wednesday.

Acuña's examination results, not announced by the team, led to him being scratched from Wednesday's game against the Yankees, as was New York's Judge.

