Braves try to adjust after Acuña's season-ending injury

"He was in great spirits," Snitker said. "He had a lot of rehab and procedural questions; (our talk) was better than I anticipated quite honestly. There's a lot of unknowns for someone who has never been through something like that."

No timetable has been set for the surgery.

Snitker said the Braves will not use of the loss of Acuña as an excuse in the second half of the season.

'We just have to continue to play," Snitker said. "We have to rally the forces and continue to go. That's what you do in our business; you just keep going."

Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field trying to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing his right knee while Chisholm sprinted for an inside-the-park homer.

Acuña tried to walk off but dropped back to the ground in shallow right field. A trainer tended to him while a cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.

Tears welled in the 23-year-old's eyes as he waited. When the cart pulled around to the nearby warning track, he had to be helped over and did not put any weight on his right leg.