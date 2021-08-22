Braves top Orioles 3-1 for Baltimore's 18th straight loss

BALTIMORE — The Atlanta Braves haven't lost in nine games and the Baltimore Orioles haven't won in twice that many.

That doesn't mean their latest matchup was a foregone conclusion.

"We just take every win for what it is, and then on to the next one," Braves right-hander Touki Toussaint said. "We know how hard this game is."

Jorge Soler homered, Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the surging Braves beat Baltimore 3-1 on Sunday, extending the Orioles' losing streak to 18 games. Atlanta has won nine in a row and 16 of its last 18.

Baltimore's skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 straight in 2005. This was only the third time during this streak that the Orioles lost by two runs or fewer.

But the Braves didn't seem to take Baltimore lightly.

"These teams, they're in a tough situation sometimes," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "It's real easy to go into that situation and get swept before you know what the heck happened."