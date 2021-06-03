Braves top Nationals 5-0

Atlanta had two hits off Corbin (3-5) in five scoreless innings before finding success against the left-hander in the sixth.

Ronald Acuña Jr. started the inning with a single, stole second and scored on Albies' single that skipped past left fielder Josh Harrison for an error. Austin Riley drove in Albies from second base with a double down the right-field line.

Corbin allowed four runs, six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings, leaving his ERA at 6.28.

"Obviously we were cruising there until the sixth," Corbin said. "I still felt good and thought I made some pitches. ... I left the slider up there to Dansby. It was frustrating because I felt really good and wanted to keep us in the game."

Albies drove in two runs with three hits, including a double off Sam Clay in the seventh. The shot off the right-field wall drove in Acuña, who walked.

Josh Tomlin (3-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings after replacing Davidson in the sixth. With two outs in the ninth, Jordy Mercer doubled off Will Smith and scored on Alex Avila's single up the middle.

The Braves and Nationals split the four-game series. Atlanta has won seven of 10 in the season series.