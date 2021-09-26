Braves to face Phils after wild 9th in beating Padres 4-3

Smith fell behind Ha-Seong Kim 2-0 before evening the count. Kim fouled off a slider, then got him to swing under a fastball for his 35th save in 41 chances. Catcher Vic Caratini caught a foul tip for the final out.

"Will never gives in. He has a big stomach," Snitker said.

San Diego, eliminated from postseason contention a day earlier, lost for the 14th time in 17 games and at 78-78 dropped to .500 for the first time since a 10-10 start.

"There was not much you could do with those pitches to Tatis and Grisham," Padres manager Jayce Tingler said.

A.J. Minter (3-7) got the win with one-third of an inning. Atlanta finished the road portion of its schedule at 46-35.

Joe Musgrove, whose April 9 no-hitter at Texas was a San Diego season highlight, allowed three runs and nine hits in five innings with nine strikeouts.

"It's everything for me — being able to pitch in my hometown for a team I have wanted to play for my whole life," Musgrove said.

Pederson homered in the second, and the Braves too a 3-0 lead in the fourth on doubles by Austin Riley and Travis d'Arnaud and a bloop single to center by pinch- hitter Ehire Adrianza that Grisham misplayed by originally going back.