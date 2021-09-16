Braves, Rockies face schedule headache after postponement

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have new incentive to take care of business in the National League East as quickly as possible.
The Braves don't want their playoff status to be determined by a makeup game against a Colorado Rockies team which has been tough to beat at Truist Park.
The Rockies-Braves game was postponed on Thursday due to a soggy field caused by rain. A makeup date was not immediately announced, but it's possible the game could be played on Oct. 4, the day after the final scheduled game of the regular season.
The Rockies won the first two games of the series and are 10-2 at Truist Park since the stadium opened in 2017.
The NL East-leading Braves entered Thursday 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia.
The start of the game was pushed back almost 2 hours in hopes the wet field would become playable. There was more rain Thursday morning following steady rain Wednesday night.
There was only occasional light rain during the delay before the game finally was postponed, but the damage to the field had been done.
In a matchup of division leaders, Atlanta opens its set at San Francisco on Friday with RHP Ian Anderson (7-5, 3.61) scheduled to start. Anderson was Thursday's scheduled starter.
Wednesday's game
Rockies get past Braves in 10
ATLANTA — Rockies reliever Tyler Kinley knew the wet conditions were going to make it tough to grip the ball. That didn't stop him and the Colorado bullpen from shutting down the Atlanta Braves.
Raimel Tapia hit a tiebreaking single off A.J. Minter in the 10th inning, scoring Colton Welker from third base and lifting Colorado to a 3-2 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday night.
Atlanta's NL East lead was trimmed to 3½ games over Philadelphia as the Braves attempt to win the division for the fourth straight year. Colorado was 28 games back in the NL West.
Robert Stephenson earned his first save in two chances in the bottom of the 10th, striking Austin Riley, hitting Adam Duvall with a pitch, striking out Travis d'Arnaud and getting Dansby Swanson to pop up.
The game was played throughout in a steady drizzle, and the grounds crew spent much of the night between innings pouring dirt and raking the infield, mound and home plate area.
Welker, who began the 10th on second base for Colorado, advanced on a groundout and crossed the plate when Tapia, a late-inning replacement, drove the ball into left field.