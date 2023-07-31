Braves sweep Brewers

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson says it's no mystery why he's leading the majors in RBIs.

In Atlanta's powerful lineup, Olson is often hitting with runners on base.

Olson drove in five runs with two homers, including a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Sunday to cap their sweep of the high-scoring series.

Olson has 35 homers, tops in the NL, and 88 RBIs. The Braves scored 29 runs in the three-game sweep in the matchup of NL contenders.

“There’s always dudes on base,” Olson said. “I feel like I'm rarely taking at-bats with the bases empty.”

The only player in the majors with more homers than Olson is Shohei Ohtani, with 39. Ohtani will bring the Los Angeles Angels into Atlanta for a series beginning Monday night.

With the sweep, the Braves won five of six against the Brewers in the last two weeks, including two of three in Milwaukee on July 21-23.

Atlanta (67-36) leads the NL East by 11 1/2 games over Miami. Milwaukee’s loss coupled with Cincinnati’s win at the Dodgers dropped the Brewers (57-49) into second in the NL Central.

TRADE: Atlanta added veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals. The Braves sent left-hander Taylor Hearn to Kansas City for the 28-year-old Lopez, who can play shortstop, second base and third.

BRAVES REINSTATE MINTER: The Atlanta Braves have reinstated left-hander A.J. Minter from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett. Minter had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation. Smith-Shawver, a 20-year-old rookie, allowed three runs in five innings and did not receive a decision in Sunday’s 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ronald Acuña homers,

steals 50th base

in Braves' win Saturday

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña hit his 24th home run and stole his 50th base, and the Atlanta Braves used a a six-run first inning to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-5. Bryce Elder (8-2) shut down the Brewers after being staked to the big lead. He allowed one run and four hits while striking out three in seven innings. Acuña went 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs, a home run, a steal and a walk. He is on pace for 39 home runs and 79 steals for the season. Marcel Ozuna was 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, Austin Riley and Orlando Arcia both had two hits and every starter in the Atlanta lineup had at least one hit for the second consecutive game.

Albies, Riley, Olson power

Braves to victory Friday

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers in the four-run seventh and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves snapped a two-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Olson has 33 homers and 82 RBIs, second-most in the majors in both categories. He followed Riley’s 23rd homer to give the Braves 11 back-to-back long balls this season. Atlanta leads the majors with 191 homers. Marcell Ozuna went deep in the fourth to make it 4-all.