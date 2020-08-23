Braves rally to beat Workman, Phillies 6-5 in 9th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATLANTA — Adam Duvall and the Atlanta Braves spoiled Brandon Workman's debut with Philadelphia, rallying for a 6-5 win over the sliding Phillies on Saturday night.

Workman, acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday, entered with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning. He promptly gave up a two-run double to Matt Adams, lifting the Braves to a 5-4 lead.

After Bryce Harper hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth, the Braves handed Workman (0-1) a loss in the bottom half. With two outs and the bases loaded, Adam Duvall ended the game with a single back up the middle.

"We never gave up, we never quit," Duvall said. "We just kept putting together good at-bats."

It was a sadly familiar script for Philadelphia's bullpen, which began the night ranked last in the majors with a 7.59 ERA. This time, there was a new lead role by Workman.

"That's not the first impression I'm trying to make, obviously," Workman said after allowing four hits and one run in 1 1/3 innings.

The NL East-leading Braves have won five of six, including the first two games of the series.

Braves manager Brian Snitker described the win as "nerve-wracking, nail-biting, exciting" and "gut-wrenching." Snitker said it is unfortunate no fans are allowed in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

