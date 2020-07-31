Braves rally on d'Arnaud's 3-run double, beat Mets 11-10

Chacin gave up four runs on five hits and two walks.

Rick Porcello couldn't take advantage of an excellent chance for his 150th career win. Given the 8-2 lead, Porcello walked Swanson on four pitches to open the fifth. Davis then dropped Freddie Freeman's shallow fly ball in left field for an error, and manager Luis Rojas brought in right-hander Paul Seawald from the bullpen.

Rojas wouldn't say before the game if Edwin Diaz would have the next save opportunity after struggling in two recent games. Diaz walked two batters, hit a batter and gave up a run while recording only one out in Thursday night's 4-2 loss to Boston.

SLOW START

Ronald Acuña Jr. was hitting only .138 with 15 strikeouts in 29 at-bats before he doubled to center field in the second inning. Acuña surprised Brandon Nimmo by continuing to run and beating the throw to second base with a head-first slide.

It was the only hit of the game for Acuña, who had three more strikeouts. He has not driven in a run this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (torn calf muscle) threw four innings against hitters at the team's alternate site in Brooklyn. "I heard it went very well for him," Rojas said.