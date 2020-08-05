Braves place Adams, Albies on IL, reinstate Markakis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves faced lineup changes on Wednesday after placing second baseman Ozzie Albies and designated hitter Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list.

In another move, outfielder Nick Markakis was reinstated from the restricted list. Markakis announced on July 29 that he was returning to the team, three weeks after opting out due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Albies is batting only .159 after he was held without a hit in Tuesday night's 10-1 win over Toronto. He is in a 2-for-21 slump as he tried to play with a bruised right wrist.

Adams has been the primary designated hitter and has made two starts at first base. He hit a second-inning homer on Tuesday night before leaving the game with a strained left hamstring.

Charlie Culberson made his first start at second base since 2018 in Wednesday night's game against Toronto. Marcell Ozuna replaced Adams as the designated hitter against the Blue Jays.

Austin Riley made his first start of the season at first base with Freddie Freeman out of the lineup as a healthy scratch. Riley started three games at first base in 2019.