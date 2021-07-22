Braves-Padres suspended

ATLANTA – Weather forced suspension of the second game of a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The Padres were leading 5-4 in the middle of the fifth inning after winning the first game 3-2 on the strength of five scoreless innings from Chris Paddack and a two-run homer by Fernando Tatis Jr.

No date has been set for a resumption of the game, which would still be scheduled for seven innings. The Padres and Braves are slated to meet for a three-game series in San Diego from Sept. 24-26.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0