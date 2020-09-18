Braves move closer, pound Mets pitching in 15-2 rout

Up next

Braves: Rookie RHP Ian Anderson (3-0, 1.64 ERA) makes his fifth major league start Saturday night. The 22-year-old Anderson, drafted third overall in 2016, went to high school in Clifton Park, about 170 miles north of Citi Field. But he was a Boston Red Sox fan, like his dad. Anderson said he has two brothers living in New York City, though with no fans permitted at the ballpark because of the coronavirus, his family and friends won't get the chance to see him pitch in person. "It definitely would be nice to have them down here," he said. "They would all love to be here."