Braves' Markakis returns 3 weeks after opting out of season

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Markakis is returning to the Atlanta Braves, three weeks after announcing he was opting out of the season due to his concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Markakis, the veteran outfielder who is in his sixth season with Atlanta, said Wednesday he changed his mind about sitting out after watching his teammates play the first five games.

Markakis is baseball's first player to return after opting out.

He hit .285 with nine homers and 62 RBI in 2019, after making the NL All-Star Team in 2018.

“Sitting at home, watching these guys compete ... and all the risks they’re going through going out there, in the pit of my stomach I felt I wanted to be out there,” Markakis said.

He said he realized returning was possible following a phone call from Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos earlier this week.

The 36-year-old Markakis earns $24,691 for each game he is on the roster or injured list as part of a $4 million, one-year contract. He says he has the full support of his family, including his three children, in his decision to return.