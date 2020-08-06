Braves' Markakis hits walkoff HR after opting into season

OF Scott Schebler was designated for assignment while RHP Chad Sobotka and C Alex Jackson were optioned to the club's alternate training site as the team reduced its roster to 28 players. The Braves outrighted LHP Chris Rusin, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday, to the alternate site.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Thornton has right elbow inflammation and won't make Saturday's scheduled start at Boston. Montoyo hasn't named a fill-in starter for Thornton, who allowed one run in four innings and received no decision in his first start at Washington on July 27. INF Santiago Espinal was optioned to the alternate training site.

Braves: Smith was activated instead of pitching in a simulated game at the team's alternate site, as had been planned. "He was raring to go so shoot, why not give him a real inning?" said manager Brian Snitker. "A guy with his experience, if he tells us he's good and ready to go then I trust him."

Up next

Blue Jays: RHP Tanner Roark (1-0, 1.80) will start as Toronto opens a weekend series at Boston against RHP Ryan Weber (0-2, 11.57).

Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (0-1, 7.50), whose role becomes more important following ace starter Mike Soroka's season-ending injury this week, will face RHP Vince Velasquez (0-0, 12.00) in the opening game of a four-game series at Philadelphia. It is the start of Atlanta's nine-game road trip.

