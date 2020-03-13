Braves killer Ozuna now trying to push Atlanta over hump

NORTH PORT, Fla. — As Marcell Ozuna spoke with a reporter, Felix Hernandez passed by.

The two gave each other a greeting using their pinkies. Before that, the Atlanta Braves new left-fielder had a conversation with a minor leaguer.

Even though he delivered some huge blows to Atlanta in the 2019 NL Division Series and made it clear he wanted to stay in St. Louis, Ozuna seems like he's fitting in well with the Braves.

And he was quick to say how much he was enjoying camp before Major League Baseball suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule Thursday because of the coronavirus. MLB also pushed back the start of the season by at least two weeks.

Before that news broke, Ozuna had declared how much he is enjoying being with the Braves.

"The front office and everyone here. I love them," he said. "I think it'll be a good year for me. Making the playoffs and winning the World Series is a goal. I don't worry about anything else."

Ozuna is expected to anchor a corner off the outfield opposite Ronald Acuña Jr., one of baseball's most exciting young stars. Both have struggled at the plate so far this spring but there is no concern with two weeks left until the games start counting.