Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies

DENVER — Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner's major league debut, and the Atlanta Braves added three more home runs in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Travis d'Arnaud also went deep for the Braves. Charlie Morton (13-5) pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on two hits in helping the NL East-leading Braves maintain a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. The lopsided win was a welcome development for the Braves, who came in having played five consecutive one-run decisions and had lost four of them.

"We needed a win today and we needed an offensive game, which we got," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Charlie was just really, really good. That was a big win for us." Raimel Tapia had the only two hits by the Rockies in the game. The Rockies scored their runs on an RBI grounder by Brendan Rodgers and a sacrifice fly by Ryan McMahon.

Morton walked two and struck out three.

"He understands what a game plan is and also understands when he has to wing it if he doesn't have a certain pitch and he's able to execute in that situation as well," said d'Arnaud, who caught Morton. "I don't think any moment is too big for him. Whenever we need him, he always shows up."