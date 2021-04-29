Braves hit 5 homers, pound Hendricks, Cubs 10-0

The first three homers came off Kyle Hendricks (1-3), who gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. Hendricks' ERA rose by nearly two runs per game to 7.54. He has allowed 10 homers in 22 2/3 innings this season.

Hendricks has given up seven first-inning homers, the second most of any season in his career. He allowed 10 homers in the first inning of 2018 — in 33 starts. He surrendered a career-high four homers in the first against the Braves during a 13-4 loss on April 17 at Wrigley Field and is 0-3 with a 12.00 ERA with nine homers allowed in his last three starts against Atlanta.

"He's been encouraged and we've been encouraged by the bullpen work," Cubs manager David Ross said of Hendricks. "It's just not translating to the game right now. He'll go to work as he always does. There's definitely frustration that he's going through right now because he's putting in a lot of work and still trying to figure that out."

Cubs starters have a 7.91 ERA in the team's 14 losses.

Ynoa (2-1) gave up four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. He pitched around Jake Marisnick's triple in the second and singles by Anthony Rizzo and Matt Duffy in the third. He left in the sixth after giving up a walk to Duffy and a single to Kris Bryant.