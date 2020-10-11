Braves grown up a bit for NLCS matchup against the Dodgers

"We're not a one-track offense. We can score runs in a ton of different ways," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said. "And if the ball happens to go over the fence, we'll take that too."

Los Angeles won the 2018 NLDS over Atlanta in four games on way to its second consecutive World Series, though the Dodgers are still more than three decades removed from their last title in 1988. That was part of 10 consecutive postseason series losses before the Braves swept Cincinnati and Miami this year.

"When we faced them the last time, I said afterwards we we weren't as strong as they were. We've made a lot of progress in that regard," manager Brian Snitker said. "We're a stronger team than we were two years ago, our offense, just the total, the bullpen. And what we've seen out of the young starters is pretty good, too."

While young 20-something standouts Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies have now been part of three consecutive NL East titles, Braves pitchers — a staff with rookie starters Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright — have thrown four shutouts in these playoffs.

"There's a lot of young athleticism on both sides," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It's going to be a fun series."

Fans in the stands