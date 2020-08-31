Braves get wild 12-10 win over Phillies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PHILADELPHIA — Austin Riley homered, doubled and drove in three runs in Atlanta’s 10-run second inning, Dansby Swanson also went deep and the Braves held on for a wild 12-10 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night.

Nick Markakis and Marcell Ozuna each added three hits and two RBI for the first-place Braves, who avoided a three-game sweep and moved three games ahead of the Phillies and Miami in the NL East. Every Atlanta starter got at least one hit and scored at least one run.

Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius and Roman Quinn homered for the Phillies, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

The teams combined for 28 hits in a game that took 4 hours, 13 minutes.

Every Braves batter scored at least once in the second, which started innocently enough when Markakis grounded out to pitcher Jake Arrieta (2-4). But Arrieta was lifted for David Hale after Marcell Ozuna’s RBI infield single that made it 5-0.

Hale, making his first appearance with the Phillies since being acquired from the Yankees on Aug. 21, surrendered an RBI single to Travis d’Arnaud, a two-run double to Markakis and, finally, a two-run drive to deep left-center by Riley that put the Braves ahead 10-0.