Braves fall to Toronto

ATLANTA (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and Toronto took advantage of Atlanta's indecisive fielding in the eighth inning to rally past the Braves.
Guerrero had three hits, including a tying single in a three-run eighth.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his major league-leading 11th homer for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna also connected.
Toronto trailed 3-2 when Jonathan Davis led off the eighth with a double. Marcus Semien followed with a weak grounder to reliever A.J. Minter (1-1), who turned, hesitated and then threw too late to try to catch Davis returning to second base. First baseman Freddie Freeman also hesitated on a grounder later in the inning.
Trent Thornton (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh.
Jordan Romano survived a stressful ninth to earn his first save.