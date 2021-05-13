 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Braves fall to Toronto
0 comments

Braves fall to Toronto

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and Toronto took advantage of Atlanta's indecisive fielding in the eighth inning to rally past the Braves.

Guerrero had three hits, including a tying single in a three-run eighth.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his major league-leading 11th homer for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna also connected.

Toronto trailed 3-2 when Jonathan Davis led off the eighth with a double. Marcus Semien followed with a weak grounder to reliever A.J. Minter (1-1), who turned, hesitated and then threw too late to try to catch Davis returning to second base. First baseman Freddie Freeman also hesitated on a grounder later in the inning.

Trent Thornton (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh.

Jordan Romano survived a stressful ninth to earn his first save.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News