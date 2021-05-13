Braves fall to Toronto

ATLANTA (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and Toronto took advantage of Atlanta's indecisive fielding in the eighth inning to rally past the Braves.

Toronto trailed 3-2 when Jonathan Davis led off the eighth with a double. Marcus Semien followed with a weak grounder to reliever A.J. Minter (1-1), who turned, hesitated and then threw too late to try to catch Davis returning to second base. First baseman Freddie Freeman also hesitated on a grounder later in the inning.