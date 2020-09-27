Braves face Reds in playoffs; Red Sox win Roenicke finale

Bradley, heading toward free agency, gave Boston a 2-1 lead with his fourth-inning homer to left-center off Will Smith (2-1).

J.D. Martinez had a two-run homer, the biggest hit in Boston's five-run seventh off Luke Jackson. Xander Bogaerts and Jonathan Arauz also homered. Arauz had three hits and drove in three runs.

Bogaerts said he decided before the game he wanted to hit a homer for Roenicke and then give the manager a "big hug before I go to all the other guys."

"Everything just happened so quick and I kind of just forgot," Bogaerts said. "But I told myself I was going to try to hit one for him and win this game for him."

Roenicke said managing his last game with the Red Sox "was fine. It's still concentrate on what I had to do."

He said the postgame "was a little tough in the clubhouse. Some guys spoke. So that was a little tough, a little emotional."

Nick Pivetta (2-0) allowed one run on four hits and two walks in five innings.

Marcell Ozuna hit a 468-foot homer, his NL-leading 18th, off Pivetta in the first. Ozuna also led the NL with 56 RBIs and hit .338.