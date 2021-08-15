Braves edge Nats, sweep series

"At any point in time someone could go yard," Riley said. "It's impressive. It just shows the depth. No matter the situation we are never out of it. It's been a fun run."

Freeman and Riley both broke a tie with Ronald Acuña Jr., who last played on July 10 and is out for the rest of the season after right knee surgery.

Carter Kieboom hit a two-out, two-run single to bring the Nationals back to within 6-5 in the fifth.

Scoreless

Righty reliever Richard Rodriguez worked a scoreless sixth for the Braves. He has yet to allow a run in nine innings over nine appearances with Atlanta since being acquired in a deadline deal from Pittsburgh.

"It's a nice to have that piece, I'll tell you that," Snitker said about the recent addition of Rodriguez to his bullpen options.

For the season, Rodriguez is 4-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 14 saves.

All-around

Ozzie Albies had his streak of four straight games with a homer snapped but he was able to match a career-high with 15 stolen bases on the season after he swiped second in the second inning.