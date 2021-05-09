Braves down Phillies

ATLANTA (AP) — Ehire Adrianza capped a night full of comebacks for Atlanta with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, helping the Braves stun Philadelphia in a chaotic victory.

Atlanta overcame deficits of 3-1 in the ninth and 4-3 in the 11th before rallying from a 7-4 hole in the 12th — all with Ronald Acuña Jr. out of the game after he was hit by a pitch in his left little finger in the seventh. X-rays were negative.

Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper didn’t bother to field Adrianza’s bloop single as Braves players poured out of the dugout to begin their on-field celebration.

William Contreras tied it at 7 with a three-run double off right-hander Enyel De Los Santos (0-1) before scoring on Adrianza’s hit. Contreras’ rip scored designated runner Ozzie Albies along with Austin Riley, who walked, and Dansby Swanson, who singled.

Philadelphia had a three-run lead after Jacob Webb (1-1) threw the ball to the backstop on Harper’s bases loaded grounder in the top of the 12th, which allowed two runs to score. Webb failed to cover the plate after his errant throw, allowing Scott Kingery and Andrew McCutchen to score. J.T. Realmuto added a run-scoring single.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0