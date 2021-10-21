Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS

Rosario became the first player to have two four-hit games in a League Championship Series. He drove in four runs and scored three while continuing his torrid postseason hitting, finishing a double short of the cycle. He homered in the second inning, tripled in the third, singled in the fifth and clocked a three-run homer in the ninth.

"As soon as I hit that first home run I just thought to myself, 'Wow, I feel amazing right now,'" Rosario said, "so I kind of just carried that confidence into my other at-bats going forward."

Rosario hit for the cycle last month against San Francisco, achieving the feat on just five total pitches.

"I've been using that bat that I hit for the cycle with and it has not disappointed. I had that double remaining and I'm like, 'Man, this bat has not let me down yet,'" he said. "As soon as I hit that second one out, I go, `Oh well, there goes the double.'"

The Dodgers will need to jump-start their offense to have a shot at another NLCS comeback. Their first five hitters — Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, NL batting champion Trea Turner, Will Smith and Gavin Lux — were a combined 0 for 17 in Game 4.

Los Angeles, which had won 18 of 19 at home going back to the regular season, has won six consecutive postseason elimination games dating to last year.