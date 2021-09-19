Braves blank Giants, avoid being swept

SAN FRANCISCO — Eddie Rosario became the second Atlanta player in a month to hit for the cycle, Max Fried pitched seven strong innings and the Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders.

The Braves began the day with a one-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. Atlanta ended a four-game losing streak.

"It's been a good day, especially for me," Rosario said. "It was a really tough series for us with the Giants here."

The Giants got just four hits and had their lead in the NL West cut to one game by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I feel like we've been playing great baseball, and (the Dodgers) have been matching us," San Francisco's Kris Bryant said. "That's annoying."

Rosario, acquired by Atlanta from Cleveland on July 30, hit a double in the second inning and a triple in the third. He homered in the seventh and then singled in the ninth.

Freddie Freeman was the last Braves player to hit for the cycle, accomplishing the feat on Aug. 18 at Miami.

It was the second cycle recorded at Oracle Park since it opened as Pacific Bell Park in 2000. Oakland's Eric Byrnes achieved the feat on June 29, 2003.