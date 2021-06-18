Braves blank Cards

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning and took a shutout into the eighth, lifting Atlanta over St. Louis.

Morton gave up his first hit when Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left-center with one out. Morton (6-3) allowed three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

Guillermo Heredia hit his third homer. Ozzie Albies had an RBI triple and Abraham Almonte added an RBI double.

John Gant (4-5) allowed four hits, three runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0