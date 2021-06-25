Braves beat Reds 3-2

CINCINNATI — Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall in the eighth inning in his return to Atlanta's lineup, helping the Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Friday night.

The game's first run came in the fifth when Atlanta's Freddie Freeman doubled home Ronald Acuña Jr. for his 900th career RBI.

Acuña returned to the lineup after missing two games with lower back tightness.

Dansby Swanson hit a solo homer in the sixth and Heredia added a solo shot in the seventh, both off Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (3-2).

Gutiérrez got some defensive help in the fourth. With runners on second and third and two outs, Eugenio Suárez made a diving stop of William Contreras' bouncer down the line and threw to first from his knees to end the inning.

Suárez also hit a solo home run off Luke Jackson in the seventh.

Drew Smyly (1-1) exited after six innings with a 3-1 lead. And the bullpen made things interesting.