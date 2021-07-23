Braves beat Phillies 7-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit his first career grand slam, Orlando Arcia added a solo shot and Atlanta beat Philadelphia to inch closer in the NL East race.

Charlie Morton (9-4) allowed two earned runs over six innings and struck out eight in his latest strong start.

With the victory, the Braves — winners of the last three NL East titles — closed within four games of the idle New York Mets and tied Philadelphia for second place at 47-48.

Atlanta did most of its offensive damage against Phillies starter Matt Moore, who allowed six earned runs in six innings.

Morton cruised for most of the night before stumbling a bit in the seventh when Didi Gregorius hit a leadoff triple and Odubel Herrera followed with an RBI double. Luke Jackson replaced Morton and got two outs before allowing Jean Segura’s RBI single.

The Braves added a run in the ninth when Austin Riley drew a bases-loaded walk off Mauricio Llovera.

