Braves beat Nationals 2-1 behind Anderson's strong outing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — Rookie Ian Anderson allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Saturday night after closer Mark Melancon escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.

In his fourth career start, Anderson (3-0) allowed his only hit when Asdrúbal Cabrera put a bunt down the third baseline. Anderson had a season-high nine strikeouts, allowed three walks and retired the final 12 batters he faced.

Melancon earned his 10th save in 11 chances, getting Victor Robles to pop out to right field with the bases loaded.

After falling behind 5-0 in each of the first two game of the series, Ronald Acuña Jr. had a single, a stolen base, and scored a run on a Marcell Ozuna single in the first inning as Atlanta never looked back. Ozzie Albies' two-out RBI single in the fourth pushed the Braves lead to 2-0.

Adam Eaton came in as a pinch hitter to lead off the eighth against Braves reliever Shane Greene and got the Nationals' second hit of the game on a single to right. He stole second and then scored on a two-out RBI double by Trea Turner.

Washington loaded the bases in the ninth on singles by Cabrera and Eric Thames, and an intentional walk to Eaton, but Robles popped out to right to end the game.